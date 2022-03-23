CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded following a shooting Wednesday evening in Little Village.

At around 5:45 p.m., police responded to the 3700 block of West 26th Street on the report of a shooting. Police said a 17-year-old boy was near a sidewalk when a green-colored vehicle approached.

At least one occupant fired shots and the boy was struck in the stomach. He was transported to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

At least one person of interest was taken in for questioning. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.