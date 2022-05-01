CHICAGO — A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with the armed robberies of three people on the CTA in the city’s South Loop.

Officials say the teen was taken into custody Saturday by the Bureau of Counterterrorism members.

All three robberies took place in the South Loop, with two occurring in October of last year and one in February. The incidents occurred at the following locations:

0-100 block of E. Cermak Rd. (1 st District) on Oct. 03, 2021 – 33-year-old male victim

0-100 block of E. Roosevelt (1st District) on Oct. 03, 2021 – male victim

District) on Oct. 03, 2021 – male victim 1100 block of S. State St (1st District) on Feb. 22, 2022 – 20-year-old male victim

As a result, the teen faces three felony charges.