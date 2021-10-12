Police: 17-year-old boy critical following South Shore shooting

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot Tuesday evening on the South Side.

Just after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 7600 block of South Phillips Avenue on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said the boy was walking down the street when he was shot by an unknown suspect on foot.

The boy was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.