CHICAGO — A teen boy died Wednesday after being found critically wounded inside a stolen car, according to Chicago police.

At around 2:15 a.m., police responded to the 400 block of East 80th Street. A 16-year-old boy was discovered in the passenger seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and died there later.

Chicago police said the vehicle the boy was found in was a stolen Kia Rio.

No one is in custody.