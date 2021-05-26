Police: 16-year-old boy shot in head, killed on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was shot inside a residence Wednesday evening on the Far South Side.

Just after 6 p.m., police responded to the 0-100 block of East 113th Place on the report of a shooting. Police said a 16-year-old man was inside of a home when he heard shots and was struck in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, it’s unclear if the shooting happened inside the home or if the shots came from outside.

No suspects are in custody as detectives continue to investigate. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.