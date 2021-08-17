Police: 16-year-old boy shot in head, killed in Little Village

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in Little Village.

Just after 7:15 p.m., police responded to the 2500 block of South Harding Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was near a sidewalk when he was approached by one unknown males. One of the suspects produced a handgun and fired shots, striking the boy in the head.

The boy was transported to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody as detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

