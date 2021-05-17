Police: 15-year-old girl shot while walking dog on South Side; critical condition

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was critically wounded Monday afternoon in a South Side shooting while walking a dog.

At around 3:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of South King Drive on the report of a shooting. Police believe a 15-year-old girl was walking a dog when an unknown male, who was on foot, fired shots.

The girl was shot in the chest and arm and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. At this time, police are unsure if she was the intended target.

Area One detectives continue to investigate. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.