Police: 15-year-old girl shot in vehicle on South Side; critical condition

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot while riding in a vehicle Monday morning on the South Side.

Just after 11:20 a.m., police responded to the 6900 block of South Halsted on the report of a shooting. Police said a 15-year-old girl was inside a vehicle when shots were fired from an unknown direction.

The girl was shot in the upper leg and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle struck another moving vehicle before coming to a stop.

No suspects are in custody as police continue to investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

