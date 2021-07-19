Police: 15-year-old girl shot in park on West Side

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was shot in a park Monday night on the West Side.

Just after 7:30 p.m., police responded to Boler Park, located in the 3700 block of West Arthington Street on the report of a person shot.

Police said a 15-year-old girl was in the park when an unknown male approached her on foot and fired shots. She was shot in lower back and police said the girl was not the intended target.

The girl was transported in good condition.

No suspects are in custody as detectives investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.