Police: 15-year-old girl injured following triple shooting on Chicago Lawn porch

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was among three victims in a shooting Wednesday night in Chicago Lawn.

Just after 10:50 p.m., police were dispatched to the 6900 block of South Campbell Avenue on the report of a shooting. Police said a 15-year-old girl, a 35-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were on a porch when an unknown man approached on foot and fired shots.

The 15-year-old girl was transported in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm, the 35-year-old man was transported in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the left torso and the 39-year-old man was transported in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

