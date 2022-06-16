CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition following a triple shooting Thursday evening on the South Side.

At around 5:45 p.m., police responded to the 9200 block of South Halsted on the report of a shooting. Police said a 15-year-old boy, a 20-year-old man and a male whose age was not given, were in a parking lot when a vehicle pulled up.

A suspect fired shots at the group, striking all of them. The 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

The 20-year-old was shot in the leg and transported in fair condition. The male was grazed in the leg and refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.