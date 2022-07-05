CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed while sitting in a North Side Park Tuesday afternoon.

At around 1:50 p.m., police responded to Warren Park, located in the 6600 block of North Western, on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was sitting in the park when an unknown suspect approached him and fired shots.

The boy was shot in the right shoulder and died at St. Francis Hospital.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.