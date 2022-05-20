CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder Friday after allegedly kicking a 26-year-old man on the West Side.

Police said the incident happened on Tuesday in the 4700 block of West Lake Street. A 26-year-old was kicked in the head, causing him to collapse. He died from his injuries the following day, CPD said.

On Thursday, a 14-year-old boy, who has not been identified by police at this time, was arrested in the 4800 block of West Ohio Street.

He was charged with first-degree murder.