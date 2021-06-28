Police: 14-year-old boy injured in West Side triple shooting

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was among three injured in a shooting on the West Side Monday night.

Just before 7:45 p.m., authorities responded to the 0-100 block of South Springfield Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 14-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man and a female of an unknown age were on the sidewalk when they were shot by multiple suspects.

The 14-year-old was shot in both legs and was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. The 34-year-old was shot in the left leg and was also transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

The female sustained a gunshot wound to the left calf and declined medical attention at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.