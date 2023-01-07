CHICAGO — Chicago police officers found a 14-year-old boy who was shot just blocks away and hours after two other teens were shot, one fatally, near a gas station.

The Chicago Police Department said officers found the boy shot twice in the wrist leaving a building’s common area around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of South Independence Boulevard.

The boy and a man were “very uncooperative” with officers, police said. At one point, the man closed the door as officers were trying to talk with him.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and Area Four detectives are still investigating.

Detectives are still investigating a shooting around 4:10 p.m. in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard.

The shooting left a 17-year-old boy dead and a 16-year-old in critical condition, according to police.

Chicago police haven’t said if the two shootings are connected.