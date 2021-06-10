Police: 14-year-old boy dies following Lawndale shooting

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is dead following a shooting in Lawndale Thursday afternoon.

At around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of South Karlov Avenue on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, CPD discovered a 14-year-old boy who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk.

He was transported to Mount Sinai in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting comes in a year where shootings of juveniles have spiked in Chicago. In the last week, a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy passed away as a result of gunshot wounds.

Police did not say if any suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

