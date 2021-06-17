Police: 13-year-old boy on bike shot in West Pullman

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Emergency room entrance at night with ambulance

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was shot Thursday afternoon in West Pullman while riding a bicycle.

Just after 3:30 p.m., police responded to the 12200 block of South Stewart on the report of a shooting. Police said a 13-year-old boy was riding a bicycle when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown suspect.

The boy was stabilized and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital. A condition is not available at this time.

No suspects are in custody as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News