Police: 13-year-old boy on bike shot in West Pullman

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was shot Thursday afternoon in West Pullman while riding a bicycle.

Just after 3:30 p.m., police responded to the 12200 block of South Stewart on the report of a shooting. Police said a 13-year-old boy was riding a bicycle when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown suspect.

The boy was stabilized and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital. A condition is not available at this time.

No suspects are in custody as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.