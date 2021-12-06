Police: 12-year-old girl shot Saturday night on Mag Mile

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old girl was seriously wounded in a shooting Saturday night on the Magnificent Mile.

At around 8:40 p.m., Chicago police responded to the 0-100 block of North Michigan Avenue on the report of a shooting. After an investigation, police believe an unknown suspect fired a shot into a group of people.

A 12-year-old girl, who was in the group, was shot in the back and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition. Chicago police announced the shooting on Monday night.

Just hours later Saturday night, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the 200 block of South Wabash.

The shootings happened as authorities arrested 21 juveniles downtown on Saturday night.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward) said he wants upgrades in security in the area.

“It’s one thing to talk about the problem and understand that it’s worse than it’s ever been but complaining about it doesn’t really do any good. We need specific solutions,” he said.

No one is in custody in both shootings. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.