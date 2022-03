CHICAGO — An 11-year-old boy was shot Monday afternoon in Chatham.

Just before 3 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of East 89th Street on the report of a shooting. An 11-year-old boy was on the street when he was shot in the right leg, police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago in good condition.

Detectives are questioning a person of interest and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.