CHICAGO — A man was killed and two women were injured following a shooting early Sunday morning in the backyard of a Grand Crossing home.

Just after 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 7000 block of South Harper on the report of a shooting. Police said an unknown suspect fired shots into a crowd of people in a backyard.

A 24-year-old man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Two women, 24 and 30, were shot and are in good condition.

No suspects are in custody.