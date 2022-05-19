CHICAGO – One person has died and four other people have been wounded following a shooting on the Near North Side, according to police.

Late Thursday night, police responded to the 800 block of North State on the report of multiple people shot.

CPD spokesperson Tom Ahern said five people were shot. One of the victims died, Ahern said. The rest of the victims’ conditions are not known at this time, police said.

No suspects are in custody.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.