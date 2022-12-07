CHICAGO — Two people were shot — one fatally — as Chicagoans were getting off a bus at a CTA stop near the Chatham neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a 38-year-old man was walking north in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue around 3:30 p.m. when he got into an argument with an unknown offender. The offender then pulled out a handgun from his jacket and opened fire.

The offender fired several shots, hitting the 38-year-old man in the head and a 21-year-old female in the hand who was exiting a CTA bus when shots rang out.

Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the man was later pronounced dead. The 21-year-old woman is currently listed as being in good condition.

Police have no one in custody at this time.

If you or someone you know has information that could lead to an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this case, anonymous tips can be placed online at cpdtip.com.