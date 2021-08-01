Police: 1 dead, 1 critical after Englewood hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Englewood early Sunday.

According to police, around 12:30 a.m., a black Jeep was traveling southbound on Ashland when the driver ran a red light at 74th Street. The Jeep t-boned an eastbound vehicle. The driver later died at the hospital.

A female passenger is reportedly in critical condition.

A third vehicle was also struck, although no one was hurt.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

An investigation is ongoing.

