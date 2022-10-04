CHICAGO – The family of 15-month-old Hermes Rios-Cardona, killed Monday in a hit-and-run on the Northwest Side, is pleading for the pickup driver responsible to come forward.

As the family grieves, finding the person responsible for the death of Hermes remains their purpose.

“I cannot believe it. My grandson is gone. I want justice for him,” said Hermes’ grandmother, Clarita Recto.

Mourners who gathered at a memorial in the 4500 block of N. Pulaski had a message for the driver who fatally struck the toddler.

Hermes Rios-Cardona (Photo: Provided)

“Please, if you have any type of conscience or heart, please turn yourself in,” said Hermes’ godfather, Khalid Jordan.

According to police, the toddler was not safely secured in the backseat of a white Toyota Rav 4 when he exited the SUV and walked onto the street. Officials say a pickup truck then struck the toddler and left the scene. First responders rushed Hermes to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s father, Gerardo Cardona Hernandez, said Hermes was a happy kid.

“After coming out premature, he still fought to stay alive,” Hernandez said.

The family adds that Hermes, who had two older brothers and a baby sister, was baptized last week.

“Just so you know, my son, he would always…when he says ‘thank you,’ he would smile like the biggest smile,” said Hermes’ mother, Jocelyn Rios. “I’m pretty sure everyone will remember him.”

“My grandson, we’re going to miss him. He is so sweet. I cannot believe it. My grandson is gone,” added Recto.

Late Monday night, police released surveillance images of the pickup truck allegedly involved in the fatal crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.