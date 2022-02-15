‘Please speak out’: Aunt seeks help finding shooter who fired 24 times, killing nephew

CHICAGO — The family of 15-year-old Sincere Cole, fatally gunned down near a Chicago Lawn gas station, is pleading for witnesses to come forward.

Cole was shot 24 times.

Brandy Martin, an aunt to Cole, spoke with WGN News on Sunday, revealing that she has lost her sister and daughter within the last three years. She says she is still in shock three days after the murder of her nephew.

“Sincere was creative, ambitious. An entrepreneur at 15. He found a way,” Martin said. “Standing at the gas station pumping people’s gas to make money; it’s better than knocking an old lady in the head for her purse. He didn’t have to die.”

Overcome with grief, loved ones of Cole are pleading with the public to help in their pursuit of justice.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

“Someone seen something. Please speak out,” Martin said. “Don’t wait for it to happen to you, and you have to stand in front of these cameras and ask for the same help you refuse to give.”