CHICAGO — A pizza delivery driver was shot and robbed on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of West Iowa.

Police said the 40-year-old man was about to deliver food when a another man approached him with a handgun and attempted to rob him.

The 40-year-old fought back and shots were fired.

According to police, the victim was shot in both legs. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.