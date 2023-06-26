CHICAGO — Chicago police seek a male following his alleged involvement in an armed robbery on the CTA Blue Line, the department said Monday.

Mass Transit detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect seen on surveillance video robbing a 68-year-old victim in the 600 block of S. Clinton.

According to police, the offender approached the victim by the turnstiles and after a brief confrontation, took the victim’s phone and fled.

The offender’s age range is 30-40 years old.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Tipsters may also contact (312) 745-4706.