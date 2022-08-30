CHICAGO — Chicago police have released photos of the vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run that killed a 5-year-old boy in Edgebrook earlier this month.

According to police, Taha Khan wandered into the street on the 6300 block of North Cicero Avenue in Edgebrook on Aug. 10, and was struck by the driver of a red compact SUV that was traveling northbound.

The boy was then struck a second time by the driver of a 2013 Volvo. Police said the driver of the SUV fled the scene and the driver of the Volvo stayed on scene following the incident.

Taha was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he later died.

The Chicago police is asking the community for help in seeking the red compact SUV, with damage expected on the front area of the vehicle. Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigative unit at (312) 745-4521.

Chicago police searching for red compact SUV (pictured above) suspected in fatal hit-and-run crash on Aug. 10.