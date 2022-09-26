Police released photos of two suspects they believe attacked a man on a CTA Red Line train. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO — Chicago police released photos of two suspects who attacked and robbed a man on the CTA Red Line.

Detectives say a group of people, including the woman and man in the photos, approached a man riding the train early Sunday morning near 95th Street.

The suspects took money and a bottle of wine from the man. When he tried to get his money back, the woman hit him on the head with the bottle, drawing blood.

Video on social media appears to show the attack and shows the man heavily bleeding as the group walks away from the incident.

Police described the suspects as a Black man between 25 and 30 years old, 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall who was wearing a multicolored shirt, purple hoodie and black pants with a gray stripe on the leg. The second suspect is described as a Black woman, 25 to 30 years of age, 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall who was dressed in a white hooded jacket with a multicolored hoodie and black ripped pants.

The CTA has condemned the robbery and says it is working closely with police to find the suspects.