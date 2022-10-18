CHICAGO — Chicago police released surveillance images Tuesday of a man suspected in the deadly shooting of a liquor store owner on the city’s North Side.

CHICAGO CRIME: Alert issued after recent catalytic converter thefts on Northwest Side

Police said the shooting happened inside the J & K Liquors on Western Avenue, between Rosemont Avenue and Devon Avenue, in the West Ridge neighborhood just before 10 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a man rode a bike to the store, went inside and demanded money from the 66-year-old man working inside.

The man shot the 66-year-old, later identified as Salim Khamo, in the chest. Police said Khamo was able to return fire but did not hit the offender.

Salim Khamo, 66 (Family photo)

The offender then fled the scene without any cash or merchandise.

Family members told WGN News that Khamo was “nothing but a loving man to his family.”

Anyone with information may call Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8261 or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.