CHICAGO — Chicago police on Friday released an image of the vehicle allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on the city’s South Side.

According to police, a 2007 white Chevy Equinox struck a male pushing a 56-year-old man in a wheelchair in the 9400 block of S. Ashland Ave., around 6:20 p.m., in the city’s Brainerd neighborhood.

MORE CHICAGO NEWS | ‘I’ll kill you’: Video shows food truck robbery in Logan Square

The man pushing the wheelchair, who police said was 63, became dislodged underneath the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 56-year-old male was transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

Based on witness accounts, police described the hit-and-run driver as male, 5-foot-10-inches to 6 feet in height, in the age range of 25-35, with a slender build. He may also have a beard and may have been wearing a baseball hat at the time of the crash.

The vehicle was last seen going northbound on Morgan Street from 83rd Street.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.