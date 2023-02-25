CHICAGO — PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 in the case of a stolen French bulldog they said was taken at gunpoint from a 73-year-old woman in Chicago.

According to PETA, the woman was walking King Tut, a 2-year-old black French bulldog, around 10 a.m. on Feb. 11 on East 72nd Street when a man approached her while he had a gun and demanded the dog.

The man threw King Tut in the back of a stolen Infiniti and drove away, according to PETA.

PETA said it is crucial King Tut is safely located soon because he may have special veterinary needs.

PETA said his breed is a breathing-impaired breed because their snouts are so far back on their skulls.

The organization is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on King Tut’s safe return and the arrest and conviction of the two men or anyone else involved.

PETA said French bulldogs, like King Tut, can be sold for as much as $3,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police at 312-746-6000.