Person wounded in I-57 shooting on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A person sustained non life-threatening injuries in a shooting on I-57 near Washington Heights late Friday evening, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said officers responded to the southbound lanes of I-57 near Halsted Street at approximately 11:05 p.m. Friday when they discovered one person had sustained a gunshot wound.

The person was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

Southbound lanes were closed until approximately 1:20 a.m. for the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP at 847-294-4400.

State police have now responded to 256 expressway shootings in Cook County in 2021.

