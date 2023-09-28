CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a person with a gun broke into a shelter housing migrants in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of West 55th Street. According to police, a 37-year-old victim told officers that an unknown offender broke into the migrant shelter with a firearm.

Police said when the offender was confronted, he fled on foot in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.