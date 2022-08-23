CHICAGO — A man died following a stabbing just off the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening.

Authorities responded to the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue on the report of a stabbing.

A 36-year-old man was initially transported in critical condition with a stab wound to the neck. Police said the man was involved in a physical altercation in the 0-100 block of West Ohio with an unknown suspect and alerted officers on the Mag Mile.

The man was pronounced dead at Northwestern.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.