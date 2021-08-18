Person shot on Dan Ryan; hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries

CHICAGO — A person was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway late Wednesday afternoon, and is currently hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said a person was driving on I-94 southbound near 27th Street at approximately 3:43 p.m. when shots were fired in the driver’s direction, striking them.

The person shot drove themselves to a local hospital from the scene of the shooting and is expected to survive.

Southbound express lanes were closed at 26th Street at approximately 5:10 p.m. for the investigation.