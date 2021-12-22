Person shot on 35th Street Red Line platform; critical condition

CHICAGO – A person is in critical condition after a shooting on a South Side Red Line platform Wednesday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., police responded to the 35th Street Red Line station on the report of a shooting.

Following a preliminary investigation, police believe a male victim, unknown age, was on a northbound train from 55th Street and got off on the 35th Street platform.

An unknown suspect, described as a Black male, unknown age, wearing a gray hoody, black jacket, blue jeans and dark-colored gym shoes, followed the male off the train and shot him in the neck.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Trains are running, but not stopping at the 35th Street stop.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.