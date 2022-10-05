CHICAGO — A person was shot inside a Chicago Police station on the city’s West Side early Wednesday afternoon, according to a police spokesperson.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known, but sources said a suspect was shot by an officer inside the CPD’s Ogden District station before they were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Police said no officers were injured.

The shooting comes just a week after a man was shot by a CPD officer inside the department’s Homan Square facility, also on the West Side.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.