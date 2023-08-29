CHICAGO — A person was shot Monday night while driving on the Bishop Ford.

At around 7:20 p.m., Illinois State Police responded to a report of a shooting and crash in northbound lanes of the Bishop Ford between 137th and 147th Streets.

Officers located two vehicles that crashed into the left concrete barrier at the scene.

Police said a person was struck by gunfire and was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

The second vehicle was abandoned.

Lanes opened back up just before midnight.