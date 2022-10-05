CHICAGO — Chicago police are seeking the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a broad daylight carjacking caught on surveillance video.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 1100 block of W. Van Buren Street and showed a male enter the driver side of the victim’s SUV as she picked up an item at an area gas station.

While placing the item in the vehicle’s backseat, the victim notices the male suspect in their car. A struggle ensues, with the victim eventually falling out of the vehicle. The suspect and victim then struggled on the ground before the male drove off, with the victim seemingly hanging outside the car.

The victim’s six-month-old Shih Tzu, named ‘Bella,’ was inside the SUV, police added. The dog was missing when authorities recovered the vehicle a short time later.

Police described the suspect as a male, 15-25 years of age, standing between 5-foot-8-inches to 6-foot-2-inches tall. He was seen wearing a yellow Nike hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and blue shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information can reach CPD at (312) 746-6000 or may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.