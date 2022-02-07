Person injured in Dan Ryan shooting on West Side

CHICAGO — A person was injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

According to preliminary reports, Illinois State Police responded to reports of a shooting around 10:55 a.m. Monday on the southbound Dan Ryan at Canalport Avenue on the city’s West Side.

A person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The southbound lanes of I-94 near Canalport were closed for the investigation, but were reopened just after 1 p.m.

Police provided no further information at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.

