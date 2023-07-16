CHICAGO — A person fired shots at Chicago police officers early Sunday morning in Logan Square, according to police.

According to information from the Chicago Police Department, officers were called around 12:45 a.m. to the 3500 block of West Shakespeare Avenue on the report of a person with a gun.

When they arrived and approached the person, described as a male, he shot at the officers before running away, according to police.

Officers took cover and weren’t injured, police said. They did not fire any shots.

They searched for the person who fired shots but weren’t able to locate him.