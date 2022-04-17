CHICAGO — Detectives are questioning “persons of interest” after a vehicle struck a Chicago police officer in the Loop Saturday evening, the department said Sunday.

Just before 9 p.m., the officer, a 23-year-old man, was struck by an SUV near Roosevelt Road and Michigan Avenue. Officers attempted to pull over a stolen gray Saturn sedan when the suspect vehicle drove onto the curb and struck the officer.

The vehicle sped off.

According to fire officials, the injured officer was taken to Stroger Hospital and in serious but stable condition. Police said Sunday that the officer’s condition is fair.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.