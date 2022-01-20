Pedestrian killed in Edison Park hit-and-run on Chicago’s North Side

CHICAGO — A man in his 50s has died following a hit-and-run along Touhy Avenue on Chicago’s North Side.

Chicago police said the fatal collision in Edison Park occurred in the 7600 block. Authorities say around 6:15 p.m., a Jeep traveling westbound hit a male pedestrian as he seemingly tried to cross the road.

The Jeep, according to authorities, almost immediately fled the scene.

The 57-year-old pedestrian was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has yet to be released pending next of kin notification. The driver is not in custody at this time.

The Major Accident Investigations Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.