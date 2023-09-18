Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in West Loop

Chicago police provided photos of a vehicle police believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in the West Loop on Sunday night.

CHICAGO — Police are asking for the public’s help after a person was killed in an early-morning hit-and-run crash in the West Loop.

The crash, which involved a pedestrian, happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 1300 block of West Kinzie Street, according to Chicago police. Officers are now seeking information on a vehicle they believe was involved.

Police say the driver of a dark blue 2011 Cadillac SUV allegedly hit a pedestrian while in the area before fleeing the scene. The person who was hit died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The SUV had an Illinois license plate with tag number “DV19629,” police say. According to photos provided by Chicago police, the SUV also had silver hubcaps, a sunroof and a flag flying above the passenger side doors, at the time of the crash.

Police say an investigation is underway and officers have not yet identified the individual killed.

Anyone with information on the deadly hit-and-run crash or the vehicle involved is asked to contact CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Those with information that could help authorities in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.