CHICAGO — A pedestrian was fatally struck on the Stevenson Expressway late Thursday night.

According to Illinois State Police, officers received calls of a man walking on northbound I-55 at Damen around 11:55 p.m.

The victim was struck and killed. His identity has not yet been released.

It is not known why the man was walking on the expressway

ISP had all northbound lanes closed from Western to Damen early Friday morning for an investigation. Lanes reopened around 5 a.m.