CHICAGO — A person is in critical condition Monday afternoon after being hit by a car that crashed into a building on the South Side.

Authorities say a driver ran a red light in the 7500 block of S. Saint Lawrence Avenue and struck another vehicle.

The impact sent one of the cars towards the building, police added, striking the pedestrian who was standing at a bus stop.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

Fire crews had to extract the person who was trapped.