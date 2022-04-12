CHICAGO — A verbal altercation led to the stabbing of a 40-year-man on a CTA Red Line on the Near North Side, Chicago police said Tuesday.

Around 11:45 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of N. State St., where a witness relayed that an unknown offender stabbed a male victim in the stomach amidst a confrontation.

Ambulances transported the victim to Northwestern Hospital in stable condition.

The stabbing incident comes hours after a gunman opened fire on a Brooklyn-area subway, wounding at least 10 and injuring around16 people.

No one is in custody. Police are investigating.