Passenger stabbed, officer struck during fight on CTA Platform, police say

CHICAGO — A 39-year-old man allegedly stabbed a man and struck a police officer amid a physical altercation on a CTA Platform in Dearborn Park.

According to police, around 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of S Dearborn, officers responded to the call of a person stabbed on the CTA Platform.

Authorities said a man was involved in a physical altercation with a 44-year-old man on the train.

The altercation escalated, with the offender pulling the male victim off the train, onto the platform and stabbing him multiple times with a knife.

According to police, the male offender grabbed a blunt object nearby and struck an officer in the back.

The officer and stabbing victim are both expected to be OK, police added.

The male offender, who police did not identify, was taken to Northwestern Hospital in stable condition.

Police did not say what sparked the altercation.