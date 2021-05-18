Parkway Gardens double shooting leaves 2 men in serious condition

CHICAGO – Two 27-year-old men are seriously injured after being shot in the city’s Parkway Gardens neighborhood Tuesday.

SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.

According to police, around 4:45 p.m., officers were called to the 6300 block of S. King. Police said two men were on the sidewalk when an unknown offender opened fire.

Both male victims were shot in the leg. Police said one of the shooting victims also suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

The shooting victims were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital for medical treatment.

The shooting occurred just blocks away from where a 15-year-old girl was shot while walking her dog Monday. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.